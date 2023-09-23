September 23, 2023

By Fred Liggett

Many people enjoy a getaway to the Sunshine State to heal old wounds or just to restore themselves back to normal. The Kansas City Chiefs did just that last week with a trip to Florida and enjoyed earning win number one on the 2023 season with a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs enjoyed the return of DE Chris Jones from his holdout and recorded 1.5 sacks in the game. The Chiefs enjoyed seeing #87 TE Travis Kelce return to the lineup to catch four passes including his first touchdown of 2023.

Now that the Chiefs are feeling good again and have momentum going forward the challenge is to keep it going with a home game against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs are a big double digit favorite to win this game and have been since the schedule has come out. After facing two teams that really wanted to beat the Chiefs for various reasons they now play a team just trying to right the ship. Three out of the last five meetings with the Bears the Chiefs have come away with a win. Chiefs look to add one more to that total on Sunday.

The Bears will be coming to KC at 0-2 and off to a struggling start to 2023. Second year head coach Matt Eberflus has some pieces to work with thanks to franchise QB Justin Fields. Besides Fields other offensive weapons to make note of include WR D.J. Moore and RB Khalil Herbert. The Bears can make some noise on offense but Fields and company have been stymied in losses to Green Bay and Tampa Bay.

Fans don’t like surprises especially the negative kind and that’s what Chiefs fans got on Wednesday as the Chiefs returned to the practice field. Chiefs announced L’Jarious Sneed, Isiah Pacheco, Richie James and Kadarius Toney were either limited or missed practice due to injury. Thankfully the Chiefs don’t see any of them missing Sunday’s game.

Speaking of missing the game at Arrowhead Stadium we already know Bears DC Alan Williams will not be attend due to abruptly resigning the position on Wednesday. This coming out of Bears camp where Williams said this move was due to health reasons. With uneven performances by the team on the field and now a missing coordinator off the field things don’t look bright for the visiting team in KC.

The Chiefs have been the favored team in each game so far this season and this time out will take advantage of the Bears current issues to win easily as many are predicting. This game day will be a good day to be at the home of the Chiefs. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.