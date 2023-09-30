September 30, 2023

By Fred Liggett

The Chiefs head to the Big Apple for a game that was a much anticipated match up thanks to the Chiefs being the defending Super Bowl Champions and the Jets having Super Bowl aspirations thanks to a new franchise QB. Just four plays into the season franchise QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a season ending injury so the Patrick Mahomes vs Rodgers matchup has been postponed again. This week four game will still be played on Sunday Night Football in America on NBC and will be worth watching.

The Chiefs enter the game at 2-1 thanks to Swiftly dispatching the Chicago Bears at home 41-10 last week in KC. The Jets come in at 1-2 with their only win coming on a Monday night football game in week one. This will be Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes first visit to MetLife stadium so expect to see and hear that stat during the nationally televised game. Mahomes has definitely been good in SNF games as he is 5-0 in his last five starts.

The Jets led by second year head coach Robert Sahel are slowly moving on from Rodgers and has a Wichita, KS native to help him. Jets running back Breece Hall will have to be stopped by the Chiefs defense to have success. Chiefs have their own Wichita native in tight end Blake Bell a backup who sees playing time.

Sadly Injuries will be considered in this one as the Chiefs on Wednesday reported WR Kadarius Toney is still iffy due to a toe injury and LB Nick Bolton remains out with an Ankle Sprain. Despite that, the Chiefs defense has been playing well all season long and the offense has corrected their week one issues. Chiefs emphatically demonstrated that last Sunday by scoring on five straight drives.

No, Aaron Rodgers won’t be around, but the show must go on as they say a lot in New York. Supposedly music superstar Taylor Swift will be in attendance to watch the Jets defense duplicate a week one win at home over the Bills. The Chiefs offense will write a winning story over the four quarters of the game and thankfully bring another win home to Kansas City. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.