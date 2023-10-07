October 7, 2023

By Fred Liggett

For the second week in a row it’s a road trip for the Kansas City Chiefs who head north to play the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs, at 3-1, have won three straight and lead the AFC West Division by a game. The Vikings, at 1-3, enter the game after scoring their first victory on the season last week by defeating winless Carolina.

As many NFL historians will note this is a Super Bowl IV rematch that saw the Chiefs win 23-7 over the Vikings in January 1970. These two teams being in different conferences don’t see each other much. The last time they met it was 2019 and the Chiefs eked out a 26-23 home win thanks to a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is just 1-1 vs the Vikings while in KC.

The Chiefs began preparing for this match up on Wednesday and received good injury news. LB Nick Bolton who missed the last two games practiced and CB Jaylen Watson was only limited in practice. The Vikings reported six players being limited but did practice. The Chiefs defense has held opponents to 21 or less points in every game so far this season. The defense will be tested this week by Vikings WR Justin Jefferson especially if QB Kirk Cousins has time to throw.

This game may not be in primetime but will get a full spotlight thanks to the CBS number one crew working the game in Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Kickoff at 3:25 p.m. means a majority of the country will be able to see the action from US Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The viewers may see history as well thanks to KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who plays against the Vikings for the very first time. The Vikings are the only team Mahomes hasn’t defeated in his six seasons as a starter.

The Chiefs road show continues for another week where CBS will be the broadcast network wondering will Taylor Swift show up. Regardless of Swift’s game day status the Chiefs will benefit from being tested last week in New York. In addition to that the Vikings have not started the 2023 season off very well. The Vikings three losses have all come within a touchdown difference and the Chiefs will make it four as they head home with the team’s fourth win on the season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.