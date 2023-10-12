By Fred Liggett

It’s a short work week for the first place Kansas City Chiefs who look to make quick work of their AFC West rival Denver Broncos. Going by records that’s a definite possibility as the Chiefs sit alone atop of the AFC West at 4-1 while Denver is in last place at 1-4 entering this rivalry game.

The Chiefs are heavy favorites in this week six matchup thanks to a current four game winning streak and recent history. This recent history shows the Chiefs enjoying a 15 game winning streak against the Broncos the longest active winning streak against a single opponent in the NFL. Another telltale sign is the Chiefs winning a road game at the NY Jets while the Broncos lost to the Jets by 10 at home last week.

After five straight games outside the AFC West Division the Chiefs now play three games in a row within the division, a division the Chiefs are seeking to win for the eighth straight season. Due to the quick turnaround from Sunday’s road game the Chiefs went to work on Monday in prep for this prime time matchup. Last word on injuries out of Chiefs camp on Wednesday was LB Nick Bolton expected to return from his ankle injury. Punter Tommy Townshend and TE Travis Kelce are both questionable. Speaking of injuries Denver reports former Chiefs DE Frank Clark is out due to illness. Clark has already missed games due to a hip injury.

When Denver takes the field Chiefs fans will see some familiar faces wearing orange jerseys. Broncos franchise QB Russell Wilson and WR threats Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy just to name a few. A former Chief in FB Michael Burton is also expected to see some action.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-0 against Denver in his career and looks to extend that mark in a prime time matchup. While the Chiefs have enjoyed a lengthy winning streak vs Denver in recent times they have done so by a small margin of victory. The last three wins in the series have come by just three, six and four points. This is the 400th regular season game to be played at Arrowhead Stadium and it will be remembered as a Chiefs win over Denver, a win that will come by a closer margin than many expected. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.