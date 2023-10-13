By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

LS West at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

These two cross town rivals circled October 13 on their schedule way before the season even started. Add in the fact both teams enter at 7-0 and this city showdown has much more than just bragging rights on the line. District playoff seeding is a top priority where the winner on this night will most likely start a playoff run seeded number one. The Broncos are at home and have played in more big games recently which will show up on the scoreboard. Broncos are the ones who will leave the field with a perfect record intact.

Lee Summit at Liberty (Pat’s Pick)

The Lee’s Summit Tigers take on Liberty this week, and my pick, this week, focuses on Liberty’s only losses: one each to Liberty North, Lee’s Summit North, and Lee’s Summit West. Lee’s Summit shares two of those losses, but has two others. All of Liberty’s losses are to legitimate contenders for a state title; Lee’s Summit’s are not. I’m going with the Blue Jays as they’ve handled their business against the rest.

Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian

This will be a close one as the Raiders come to Lee Summit with a 3-4 mark to play the host Eagles at 2-5. Both teams have similar opponents in St. Michaels and Van Horn. Game results will tell you how close these two teams played them. No Friday night the 13th fright here for the Eagles but they will be disappointed with close loss at home.

St. Michaels at Hogan Prep (Game played at Center High School – 1 p.m. on Saturday)

The Guardians had a tough task last week in trying to outscore East Buchanan on their home field. This week St. Michael’s, now 5-2, look to get back on the victory train with a road win over the host Rams. With this game being played on Saturday afternoon the Guardians have more prep time to get the job done. Expect the Guardians to score an easy road win in South Kansas City before they return home for the rest of the weekend.

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

Both teams had a tough assignment last week playing Rockhurst and Liberty North, two of the top teams in the metro area. Now it’s time for bragging rights to be claimed between the Wildcats and the Jaguars. The visiting Wildcats played Rockhurst close last week and indicates how well they are playing right now. The host Jags will entertain their fans for a while but its Blue Springs with the win here.

Ray-Pec at Liberty North

After playing two Lee’s Summit teams in back-to-back weeks, the Panthers get a break by traveling north to Liberty for their next game. Sadly it’s the highly ranked Liberty North Eagles that will be hosting them. Now at 3-4 The Panthers look to close the regular season strong but they will not be strong enough to handle the Eagles who will claim a victory on this night.

Raytown at Belton

The Blue Jays after a rough visit to Independence last week this time travel to Belton to tame the Pirates. The Blue Jays enter at 1-6, the host Pirates come in at 4-3. When this one is through the Blue Jays will have another road loss to talk about.

Raytown South at Excelsior Springs

After suffering of losses in consecutive weeks to a pair of teams in the Northland the Cardinals get to play another one in the host Tigers. Difference this week is these Tigers are sitting at 0-8 entering this week’s game. The Cardinals, now at 5-2, get well with an easy road win over Excelsior Springs.

Mizzou at Kentucky – (Game played at 6 p.m. – Saturday)

Both teams come in at 5-1 and enter off from an SEC loss last Saturday. The disappointment of seeing a 5-0 start to a season end lingers for both teams. This being an SEC East Division game makes the outcome even more important. The Tigers are not only playing on the road but also playing without talented CB Ellis Rakestraw. Tigers offense could be without RB Cody Schrader who is questionable for the game. The outcome will be a disappointing one for the Tigers who fall to 5-2 on the season.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by the Exit Room at 304 SW Market St in Downtown Lee’s Summit