Liberty North at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

An excellent match up here with two 7-1 teams battling it out just before the district playoffs. Only top ranked LS North has been able to beat Liberty North and LS West this season. Liberty North opened their season with a loss at LS North and now returns to Lee Summit to tackle the Titans. The Titans continue to get better as the season progresses and that will be evident on this Senior Night where the Titans score an impressive home win.

LS North at Park Hill (Pat’s Pick)

Lee’s Summit North looks to continue its undefeated season against a 4-4 Park Hill team this week. North is 8-0 and steamrolling towards the state playoffs as the possible favorites to win it all. With multiple players headed to big time college programs, the Broncos have the talent and momentum coming off their win over rival Lee’s Summit West, a superior team to the one they face in Park Hill. The Broncos will win this one handily.

Park Hill South at Lee Summit

After suffering a pair of close losses the Panthers head south to visit the host Tigers. It’s the annual Siege the Cure game for the Tigers who won on this same field just two weeks ago. The Tigers will enjoy some home cooking again this week as they take down the Panthers in front their adoring fans to finish the regular season.

Summit Christian at Pleasant Hill

The Eagles finish up the regular season with a tough assignment in taking on the Pleasant Hill Roosters on their home field. The Roosters are 7-1 and on top of their district rankings as of this week. Expect the Eagles to make a run for it but in the end they will find it’s not enough as they suffer a road defeat on this night.

St. Michael’s at University Academy (Game played at 1pm – Sat.)

St. Michaels enjoyed playing on a Saturday afternoon last week as they blew past Hogan Prep by 27 points. The Guardians look to do it again this week with a road trip to University Academy. The Gryphons defense has been playing well only giving up eight points in an OT loss to Van Horn last week. The host team’s defense won’t be good enough to tame the Guardians who come in and score another road win handily.

Blue Springs at Ray-Pec

The Wildcats hit the road after a disappointing loss to their rival Blue Springs South last week. Ray-Pec was shutout last week on the road and look to come home and get well. This one should be a close one as both teams make their last statements for district seeding before the playoffs kickoff next week. The Panthers will leave the field with a victory by a small margin.

Grain Valley at Raytown

The Raytown Blue Jays lost a nail biter last week at Belton. Just one point away from a victory for the Blue Jays who come home to host Grain Valley this week. Raytown’s attempt to end a five-game losing streak will be a tough challenge as the 7-1 and state ranked Eagles is the opponent. Blue Jays will fall to the Eagles under the bright lights on this night.

Liberty at Blue Springs South

The Jaguars won their first game of the season last week and it felt even better when it came against arch rival Blue Springs. This week they are at home but must tackle the talented Blue Jays from Liberty to get a second win. The Jags will come up short in this one then look to a first round playoff game next week.

Winnetonka at Raytown South

The Cardinals finally come home after a pair of road games way up north of the metro. The Cards are 6-2 and looking to make one final statement for district seedings before the playoffs begin next week. Cardinals will do that and more as they take an easy victory in front of their fans to wrap up the regular season.

