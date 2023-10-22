October 21, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports@lstribune08@gmail.com

Many people look forward to reunions and the chance to see so many familiar names and faces. Welcome to the week seven matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and their AFC West Division rival the Los Angeles Chargers.

After having played their first AFC West rival on the season last week in Denver the Chiefs return to the field this week to play another long time division rival in the Chargers. The Chiefs enter at 5-1 and in first place by a two game margin over the Raiders. The Chargers come to town at 2-3 and in third place. Not only are the Chiefs playing at home but the Chiefs have had extra time to prepare while the Chargers have had less time to prepare following a difficult loss.

The Chiefs are well rested after having 10 days between games. Meanwhile the Chargers were on Monday night football last week and lost to the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Chiefs are set to see familiar names dot the Chargers roster as franchise QB Justin Herbert leads the team again in 2023. Chiefs’ defense will have to contend with RB Austin Ekeler again and the offense will have to deal with safety Derwin James.

Speaking of familiar faces, the Chiefs added players to their active roster and traded for another that are familiar to the team. Following serving a six game NFL suspension Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu returned and will see his first action since the pre-season. On Wednesday the Chiefs traded a late round draft pick to acquire WR Mecole Hardman from the New York Jets. Hardman was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round back in 2019. Hardman left for the Jets in free agency this past off-season.

The Chiefs are seeking their fourth straight win over the Chargers but none of the last three have come easy. The Chiefs swept the Chargers last year by scores of 30-27 and 27-24. The win before that in 2021 was a 34-28 overtime victory. These two teams play such entertaining and competitive games that CBS is bringing their number one announcing crew to cover the game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for this AFC West rivalry renewal.

Chiefs’ fans will want to take an extra-long look at their favorite team on Sunday as this is the last time Chiefs fans can see their favorite team in action for a whopping 29 days. This is due to the Chiefs playing at Denver next week, the following week playing in Germany which is followed by a bye week. No worries the Chiefs will return to Arrowhead and when they do it will be in primetime as the Chiefs host a Super Bowl 57 rematch vs Philadelphia. The last look the Chiefs will give their fans will be a winning one as they overcome a strong Chargers effort to improve to 6-1 on the season. That’s What I REID Into it for this week.