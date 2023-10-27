By Fred Liggett

Ray-Pec at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

Two teams familiar with each other meet with identical 3-6 records to start the playoffs. The host Tigers are the number four seed and coming from the Silver Conference didn’t get to play the visiting Panthers, the number five seed, who come from the Gold Conference. Both teams played similar teams and the results of those games is just one indication of why the Tigers will open the post-season with a win on their home field.

Sherwood at St. Michael’s (Game played at LS West HS)

St. Michael the Archangel takes on the Sherwood Marksmen (great name by the way) this week. The Guardians, 7-2, should not have too much trouble with the Marksmen this week, but they need to avoid the trap, as their two losses are somewhat head-scratching. I think St. Michael’s takes care of business, looking to take their district, holding the tiebreaker, already, over Van Horn.

Summit Christian at Oak Grove

Summit Christian is the number seven seed in their district and open up on the road at number two seed Oak Grove. The 2-7 Eagles have a Michael Ward to score points but the host Panthers have used the scoreboard like a lotto machine the past two weeks scoring 132 points. Eagles 2023 season comes to an end with this road trip.

Raytown at Platte County

The number seven seed Raytown Blue Jays, 1-8, have a tough test on their hands this week as they visit number two seed Platte County who enters at 7-2. The Blue Jays have lost seven in a row so no surprise here it’s the host Pirates who will roll and advance in the Class 5 playoffs.

Neosho at Raytown South

The Cardinals, 7-2, are coming off a 42-0 shutout win last week and seem to be ready for a long playoff run. The first match up for the second seeded Cardinals is Neosho. When it’s all over the host Cardinals will have shown their fans just how good they are and advance in Class 5 playoffs.

Truman at Blue Springs

This is a number four vs number five seed game with the Patriots visiting the Wildcats. The host Wildcats played Rockhurst within four points and come in to the playoffs off from a win over Ray-Pec. The Patriots, 1-8, have struggled offensively this season so keeping up with the 3-6 Wildcats will be a problem. Blue Springs scores an easy win here and advances in the Class 6 state playoffs.

Center at Grandview

A first round district playoff game pitting a number four seed against a number five seed. Center enters at 1-8 while Grandview is at 3-6. The host Bulldogs had to forfeit three games they won earlier this season so their seed could be higher. The visiting Yellowjackets have been playing well as of late but not well enough to top the Bulldogs on this night. As expected Grandview wins and advances in the Class 4 playoffs.

Lee’s Summit North – “Bye” week

LS West – “Bye” week

KC Chiefs at Denver – (Celebrity Forecaster – Sean McDowell- Fox4 Sports)

The Chiefs haven’t lost to Denver since 2015. Don’t expect that to change this week. Denver’s defense (2-5) allows 455 yard per game. While Kansas City (6-1) isn’t known for covering spreads, the Chiefs’ six-game win streak proves something good is happening here. Also, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 12-0 against Denver in his career. He won’t take his first loss this time around. 28-10 Chiefs roll in Week Eight.

