October 28, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

After only 17 days apart it’s time for another meeting between two long time AFC West Division rivals as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos. Fresh in the minds of both teams is the 19-8 Chiefs win over the Broncos back on October 12th played in Kansas City. Not much has changed since the first meeting as the Broncos are 2-5 and in last place of the division while the Chiefs are 6-1 and in first place.

There is a saying “More things change the more they stay the same.” The saying means despite changes or advancements, certain aspects or patterns remain. This saying could easily describe the Chiefs/Broncos rivalry in its current form. The Chiefs enjoy a 16 game winning streak vs Denver and QB Patrick Mahomes has won 13 straight AFC West games. There have been roster changes, free agent signings and new head coaches who seek a reversal in the series but so far no such luck.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed all these streaks the Chiefs currently enjoy by telling anyone on Wednesday that the team needs to focus on “the game that’s ahead of them.” Reid’s advice came at a good time as there is plenty of talk already about the Chiefs having won six games in a row and enjoy a three-game lead in the division after just seven games into the 2023 season.

While the Chiefs enter off from a wild 31-17 divisional win over the LA Chargers, Broncos enter off from a gutsy performance in a 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. Injuries will not be a major concern for either team as the Chiefs list LB Nick Bolton out due to a wrist Injury. WR Justin Watson is back practicing with his elbow injury. The Chiefs short injury list mirrors the Broncos who will only be missing safety Kareem Jackson who has been suspended by the NFL.

The Chiefs do a good job each week in listening to Coach Reid and his coaching staff. As long as the Chiefs keep their thoughts on an upcoming trip to Germany away from the visitor’s sideline they will enjoy keeping things the same for at least one more time vs Denver. The host Broncos will benefit from playing the Chiefs so recently plus having the thought on their sideline that they trailed by just eight points in the fourth quarter back on October 12th. The weather is expected to be part of the story in this latest edition of an AFC West rivalry. The story will also tell of another KC Chiefs road victory in Denver. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.