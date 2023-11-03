By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Lee’s Summit at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The Tigers and Broncos met at Broncos Stadium back on September 15 during the regular season. The number one state ranked LS North scored a 37-16 victory. Now the number one seed Broncos have a rematch with the number four seed Tigers who enter at 4-6 off from a 20-10 win last week. This talented group of Broncos are well rested and will take care of business under the bright lights by sending the Tigers home for the season.

LS West at Rockhurst (Pat’s Pick)

Lee’s Summit West enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, albeit to two of the elite programs in the state in Lee’s Summit North and Liberty North. They face the Rockhurst Hawklets, who are 7-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They share their only loss with West, a blowout loss to Liberty North early in the season. Rockhurst has won a lot of close games and is looking to regain local blue-blood status. West has had a great season, but I think Rockhurst wins another close game at home to end the Titans’ season.

Holden at St. Michaels (Game played at LS West)

The Guardians enter this one at 8-2 and riding a three-game winning streak. Last week St. Michael’s opened post-season play with an impressive 38-0 shutout win in a game played at LS West. This week’s semifinal round game is also being played at LS West and the Guardians will win again… but with a closer margin than last week.

Blue Springs South at Liberty

A pretty interesting deal here where two weeks ago these same two teams met at Blue Springs South to conclude the regular season. Now it’s the post-season and this game is being played up north in Liberty. The Blue Jays will leave no doubt who the better team is and end the Jaguars season in this district semifinal round game.

Blue Springs at Liberty North

The Wildcats put 55 points on the board last week in blasting Truman 55-13. Entering this week’s semifinal round game at 4-6 Blue Springs is feeling good. Trouble is the Wildcats now hit the road to play number two state ranked Liberty North. Expect the well-rested Eagles of Liberty North to take care of business and eliminate Blue Springs in this one.

Carthage at Raytown South

The Cardinals opened play last week with a three touchdown win over Neosho. This week the Cards stay home to host another team they aren’t familiar with in Carthage. Cardinals enter at 8-2 and riding high on a three-game winning streak. While unsure what Carthage will try to do to succeed it’s the Cards who are playing well and will do so again under the bright lights this week. Expect some happy fans leaving the stadium as the Cardinals win and advance in the state playoffs.

Grandview at Nevada

The Bulldogs after shutting out Center 56-0 last week look to advance in state playoffs with a road trip south to Nevada. Grandview sits at 4-6 entering this district semifinal game. Having to forfeit a pair of wins during the season the Bulldogs record should look better as they tangle with the Tigers. While Grandview is better than their record, they will not be better than Nevada on this Friday night. Bulldogs season comes to an end when the clock strikes zero.

Mizzou at Georgia (Sat. at 2:30 p.m.)

Mizzou had last week off and soon the Tigers will find out if that was time well spent. Tigers return to SEC play with a road trip to number one ranked Georgia. Tigers enter at 7-1 coming off from an impressive 34-12 homecoming win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs enter at 8-0 and look to turn away another upset bid this season. Georgia enjoys home cooking and currently has an impressive 25 game winning streak. Expect an entertaining offensive show for fans and for CBS viewers. When this SEC showdown is over its Georgia who continues a winning streak.

KC Chiefs at Miami Dolphins (Celebrity Forecaster – Len Jennings – KMBC-TV 9)

The Chiefs bounce back in Germany. The defense will be up for the challenge when they take on Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who have one of the best offenses in the league. Patrick Mahomes dusts off a shaky performance in Denver and brings Mahomes Magic back overseas. Chiefs 31-27.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by the Exit Room at 304 SW Market St in Downtown Lee’s Summit