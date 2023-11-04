November 4, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Kansas City Chiefs fans are used to seeing the Chiefs play on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights to go along with the typical Sunday afternoon games. This week fans will have to get up early for a Sunday morning game with an 8:30 a.m. central kickoff time. The NFL international series finds the Chiefs playing the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

For the Chiefs this is their third overseas trip in the last nine seasons. So far they have been successful trips as the Chiefs beat Detroit by 35 in London in 2015. The Chiefs defeated the LA Chargers by three in Mexico City in 2019. Now in 2023 it’s the Chiefs losing a home game to play an AFC foe battling for the top spot in the AFC. The Chiefs leave the states sitting in first place of the AFC West at 6-2, the Dolphins are in first place of the AFC East at 6-2.

While many team statistics are similar and the team records even, both teams are taking different approaches to the game. The Dolphins wanted to acclimate themselves with a foreign country leaving home on Monday. The Chiefs went about their normal weekly schedule until Thursday when the team left KC. This means the Chiefs had a normal Wednesday practice. Chiefs practiced without LB Willie Gay and RB Jerick McKinnon. Injury concerns also include P Tommy Townsend with a hand injury.

The NFL Network will provide national coverage of this standalone game as it’s the only NFL game played at the time. What everyone is expecting to see is a highly entertaining offensive showcase. The Chiefs will have to contend with a QB named Tua, a WR named Jaylon Waddle and yes former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. Hill already has over 1,000 yards on the season. Chiefs will counter with QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and WR Mecole Hardman. All three Chiefs scored the last time these two teams played back in 2020 and the result was a Chiefs road victory in Miami.

Heading into snowy Denver the Chiefs were owners of a six-game winning streak and to most fans things were smooth sailing for the defending AFC Champions. Thanks to an offensive disturbance the Chiefs failed to reach the end zone and saw their streak come to an end. Now the Chiefs are eager to show in a foreign country they have made the necessary corrections.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 3-0 against Miami while in KC and Mahomes is 1-0 vs Miami. The Germans will be treated to a high scoring event as both teams display their offensive talent. Thanks to a field goal being the last points scored the Chiefs will return home with a well-earned victory. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.