The VFW Post 5789 and Auxiliary will be holding their annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. in downtown Lee’s Summit.

This year’s parade theme is “Freedom Isn’t Free – 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.”

The parade route is from the Lee’s Summit High School west parking lot, 400 SE Blue Parkway, the parade will head west onto SE 8th Street, then merge onto SE Green Street. At SE 7th Street it will turn left and then turn right onto SE Douglas Street. From Douglas Street it will turn left onto Third Street and then right onto SE Main Street ending at SE Second Street.

Afterwards, the VFW Auxiliary will be having a free ham and bean dinner from approximately 12:45 to 2:30 p.m. at 329 SE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit.

For more information visit the VFW Facebook page.