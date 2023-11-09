The Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Theatre Department will present “Brigadoon” on the stage at SCA at 7 p.m. on November 9, 10, and 11, and 2 p.m. on November 11.

Brigadoon by Lerner & Loewe is the enchanting and beloved musical that inspired the classic MGM film staring Gene Kelley. Featuring classic songs like “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend To Me,” and “Heather on the Hill,” Brigadoon is a timeless, whimsical show which vividly brings the mystery of the Scottish highlands to life.

New Yorker Tommy Albright accidentally arrives at the mysterious Scottish Highland village of Brigadoon, which only appears for one day every 100 years. When Tommy meets and falls in love with Fiona, a beautiful villager in this area, he must decide whether to return to his old life, or stay in Brigadoon forever. This production has something for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets are encouraged to be purchased in advance for $10, or $12 at the door (some shows will be sold out). Children to adults will enjoy this beloved musical.