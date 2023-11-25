November 25, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Just a week after hearing all about Super Bowl 57 now it’s time for Chiefs fans to hear all about Super Bowl 58. Yes it’s Raiders week in Kansas City where the Chiefs are set to play rival Las Vegas for the first time this season. This also means a road trip for the Chiefs to the host site of Super Bowl 58 in February. That would be Allegiant Stadium home of the Raiders.

Raiders enter at 5-6 coming off from a 20-13 setback to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The Chiefs enter at 7-3 after a Titanic Monday night meeting with the NFC leading Philadelphia Eagles. For most NFL followers seeing the Raiders at 5-6 going into week 12 of the season is just about right. How they got there was a definite surprise and Chiefs fans will have to familiarize themselves with some changes Raiders have made this season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis had enough of head coach Josh McDaniels so he fired the second year head coach. Raiders also moved to the sideline starting QB Jimmy Garappolo to jump start a stagnant offense. In these key roles is now Antonio Pearce as an interim head coach. Pearce is off to a hot start sitting at 2-1. Starting QB is an Aidan O’Connell and RB Josh Jacobs is still making opposing defenses work hard.

Coming off a bye week and spending time looking at things internally the Chiefs came up short at home to the Eagles 21-17 on Monday night. Now the Chiefs look to correct some things as well as take out their frustration on a divisional rival. Thankfully the Chiefs only reported an injury to WR Mecole Hardman after the game giving the Chiefs a nearly full roster of healthy players.

The Chiefs defense slowed down a 1,000+ yard receiver named Tyreek Hill in a win over Miami. Last Monday the Chiefs limited another 1,000+ yard receiver A.J. Brown of the Eagles to just one catch. Last season Chiefs fans enjoyed watching Patrick Mahomes out do Derek Carr on offense for a win. This edition of the Chiefs/Raiders rivalry will end with a defensive led Chiefs victory. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.