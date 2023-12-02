December 2, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Kansas City Chiefs returned home from Las Vegas with a victory last week and felt the love from Chiefs Kingdom all week. The Chiefs, at 8-3, will now face Love as in Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love. The Chiefs beat Love and the Packers back in 2021 which served as Love’s first NFL start.

The Packers, at 5-6, also scored a road win in their last action coming on Thanksgiving Day when they surprised division rival Detroit taking a 29-22 victory. Thanks to Love’s performance and a surging defense the Packers looked better than a sub .500 team. During a 17 game season some times when you play someone turns out to be the real difference maker.

The Chiefs have post-season goals including home field advantage in the playoffs. One look at the AFC standings this week tells you the Chiefs better keep winning. The Chiefs are currently at number two sitting behind the 9-3 Baltimore Ravens by a half game. Chiefs are tied with both the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars who also stand at 8-3. The Chiefs are used to this Sunday Night Football routine winning the last one also on the road in a 23-20 win at NY Jets.

Wednesday’s practice meant injury designations and the Chiefs are expected to be without LB Nick Bolton and RB Jerick McKinnon again this week. The kicking game for the Chiefs continues to be healthy. Kicker Harrison Butker has hit on all 28 PAT’s this season and is perfect on field goals hitting on all 20 attempts.

Thanks to the Chiefs and Packers playing in Super Bowl 1 expect to see highlights from that game during the NBC broadcast. Both Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth will be along to describe all the action in prime time. Fans can expect to hear a lot about how this is the first trip to the famous Lambeau Field for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

While the Packers certainly enjoyed their Turkey Day winnings over the NFC North leading Lions they will find it to be a different story playing the defending Super Bowl Champions in primetime. Even with Mahomes and Love at QB don’t be surprised if it’s the defense that becomes the story of this game, a game the Chiefs win and stay on course in the AFC playoff picture. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.