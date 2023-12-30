December 30, 2023

By Fred Liggett

On New Year’s Eve NFL fans will be treated to another big game in Kansas City between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. This version will be different than the last two meetings when an AFC Championship was on the line. While a Super Bowl appearance doesn’t await the winner here an AFC playoff berth remains a possibility for both teams.

The Chiefs come into the team’s final regular season home game sitting at 9-6 with a two-game lead in the AFC West Division. The Bengals enter at 8-7 with slim playoff hopes and having to win their last two games of the season to keep those hopes alive. Not only is the result different for the winner this time but also who is taking the field.

Both teams have an injury list with some well-known names on it. Chiefs began preparation for the Bengals without RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Kadarius Toney, OL Donovan Smith and CB L’Jarius Sneed. The Bengals have been playing without All Pro WR Ja’Marr Chase but he may return on Sunday. Out for the rest of the season is Bengals franchise QB Joe Burrow. In his place is a Jake Browning who Chiefs fans will be introduced to on a chilly Sunday afternoon in KC.

While some big names will be missing on the field CBS is still sending their #1 TV crew to cover the game which will be available to 80% of the country to watch. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo who were in KC on Christmas Day return to bring this AFC Championship rematch to CBS viewers. A Chiefs win will give them much to say such as the team’s eighth straight AFC West Division title. Another big number is the Chiefs will have 10 wins for the ninth straight season.

Chiefs fans were elated to see their favorite team beat the Bengals 23-20 back on January 29th to win an AFC title. Those same fans will be excited when the Chiefs beat the Bengals to close out the 2023 year with a much-needed victory. Expect another close and entertaining battle between these two AFC heavyweights followed by fans sharing Happy New Year wishes. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.