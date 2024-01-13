January 13, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The last time Kansas City Chiefs fans saw their favorite team in a playoff game it was an image of QB Patrick Mahomes raising the Lombardi trophy after a 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Now the Chiefs begin their journey to repeat as Super Bowl Champions by hosting the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card game. The Chiefs and Dolphins are expected to provide just that for NFL fans, a wild game.

The Chiefs enter the AFC playoffs at 11-6 and the third seed the lowest seed since Mahomes took over as a starting QB in 2018. Miami comes to town at 11-6 and the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs. The teams’ last meeting was just two months ago when the Chiefs, behind a strong defensive effort, won 21-14 in Frankfort, Germany.

The Dolphins regular season finale last week also ended at 21-14 and sent the Dolphins from a possible number two seed and a home game to now a road game to start their playoff run. Miami travels to KC as a damaged bunch thanks to a number of injuries to star players. Defensive star Bradley Chubb is out for the season and two more key defensive players are out after the team’s loss last week at Buffalo. On offense the Dolphins will likely see WR Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill play but both are listed on the injury report.

The Chiefs rested numerous star players last week in a win at LA Chargers. Like Miami the Chiefs have injury woes heading into the post-season. LT Donovan Smith is expected to return to action as well as WR Kadarious Toney. CB L’Jarious Sneed is also expected to be back to help the Chiefs win and advance in the playoffs.

While the Chiefs and Dolphins have been preparing to play on the field much talk about this game has been away from the field. The weather forecast is calling for wind chills to be -10 to -15 and could be close to the coldest playoff game in NFL history. NFL fans wanting to watch the game can watch locally on NBC41 and nationally on a streaming service, Peacock. History says the Chiefs are 0-3 against Miami all time in playoff games. Both Mahomes and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid are undefeated vs Miami. A healthier and more rested Chiefs team will win this meeting with Miami and give Chiefs fans a warm feeling heading home. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.