February 3, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Kansas City Chiefs’ goal to be the first back to back Super Bowl Champions in 19 years remains a possibility thanks to last week’s 17-10 win in Baltimore securing a berth in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs have tried to accomplish this back to back feat before after winning Super Bowl 54 but came up short the next year in Super Bowl 55.

The NFL saw eight repeat champions in the first 39 Super Bowls but none since. The Chiefs on February 11 will attempt to add their name to this piece of Super Bowl history. The team is already in rarefied air as they seek their third Lombardi trophy in the last five years. Before the Chiefs play the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers there are a number of big game related events that will take place first.

With two weeks between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl the focus this week has been on other subjects than the game itself. One major item of interest is where the Chiefs will practice and the team will stay the week leading up to kickoff.

Many of these details were worked out well in advance of finding out who advanced to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. We know the KC Chiefs will practice at the Raiders training facility located in Henderson, Nevada. No surprise to learn the Chiefs will be staying 25 miles away from the famed Las Vegas strip at the Westin Lake Las Vegas.

On Monday this past week we learned the AFC representative will serve as the home team in Super Bowl 58 So the Chiefs will be wearing home team gear and be the home team on the scoreboard. With the big game being played at Allegiant Stadium the home of the Raiders, the Chiefs are very familiar with the game site. The Raiders colors and logo in one end zone will be removed this week for the Chiefs colors and logo for use in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs revealed on Tuesday this past week that the team plans on wearing red jerseys with white pants at the game. The Chiefs have done this before and won Super Bowl 54 in Miami wearing the same colors.

Team preparation for the big game began in earnest on Thursday as team members gathered for practice. Early Chiefs injury news found DE Chris Jones on the list with a quad injury, OG Joe Thuney with an ongoing pectoral injury, RB Isiah Pacheco being limited by a lingering toe injury and the team remains hopeful LB Willie Gay will return to action in Super Bowl 58. The game plan will be installed over three days and most of the Chiefs on field preparation will be completed by the team leaves for Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Expect to hear a lot about this rematch of Super Bowl 54 as two teams with Super Bowl experience are about to gain even more this year. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.