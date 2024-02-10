February 10, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2023-24 NFL season on a Thursday night against the NFC’s Detroit Lions and now end the season playing on a Sunday night against the NFC’s San Francisco 49ers. Between the two games the Chiefs have successfully repeated as AFC West Division Champions, AFC Champions and will now look to go back to back Super Bowl Champions.

The Chiefs/49ers series is a close one at 8-7 in the Chiefs favor, but since Mahomes has entered the picture the Chiefs are on a three-game winning streak including one Super Bowl win. The Chiefs make an annual trip to Las Vegas to play their AFC West Division rival the Raiders. So far the Chiefs have enjoyed every trip to Allegiant Stadium since the venue opened in 2020. The Chiefs have gone 4-0 against the Raiders and the average margin of victory is an impressive 15.75 points.

Super Bowl 58 will be just like any Super Bowl before it with major star power on each sideline. Chiefs are led by MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce and DE Chris Jones. The 49ers counter with QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle and DE Nick Bosa. A pair of names local high school football fans will know is the Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Lee’s Summit and 49ers WR Ronnie Bell from Park Hill.

A constant theme for this Super Bowl run by the KC Chiefs has been the team’s status as “Must see TV.” The Chiefs wild card game vs Dolphins saw record breaking numbers on the Peacock streaming service. The next week the Chiefs at Bills playoff game saw a divisional round playoff game record of viewers on CBS. Then the Chiefs vs Ravens was the most watched AFC Championship game ever. With Las Vegas being known for their many shows expect this Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers to be another highly rated program on CBS.

Much has been made this post-season about how the Chiefs are having to play away from Arrowhead to win and advance in the playoffs. Each game has been memorable for the Chiefs and their fans. First playoff game in KC saw Mahomes helmet crack and Coach Andy Reid’s mustache froze. At Buffalo it was “wide right” on a missed game tying field goal. Then in Baltimore it was Sneed’s forced fumble near the end zone that was a highlight.

No one knows exactly when or how it will happen but the Chiefs will benefit from another highlight play to win a BIG game away from Arrowhead. That’s What I REID Into It for Super Bowl 58.