FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jackson County, Missouri, February 20, 2024 – The Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes, representing a diverse coalition of Kansas City Royals & Chiefs fans, business owners, senior citizens, working poor, artists, unhoused individuals, and concerned taxpayers across Jackson County, vehemently opposes the proposed new sales tax aimed at constructing a new Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

On April 2nd, we urge every resident of Jackson County to vote NO on Question 1 and stand with us in rejecting this unjust tax proposal.

Becky Nace, Chair of the Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes, asserts, “Our coalition has expanded and now represents a diversity of residents all across Jackson County. People who have already been taxed too much and want relief. This new sales tax has been sold as an economic benefit for all residents, but what it really does is transfer public wealth to private interests to the tune of $2 billion dollars. If billionaires want new things they should have the decency to pay for them.”

Tim Smith, Campaign Manager, further emphasizes, “The rich legacy of Ewing Kauffman, along with the cherished Kauffman Stadium, must not fall victim to the profit-seeking agendas of billionaires at the expense of hardworking individuals in Jackson County. Our community has endured excessive taxation and neglect for too long. We categorically reject the notion of shouldering an additional burden of $2 billion dollars through sales taxes, over the next 40 years, for a stadium project that neither reflects our desires nor addresses our needs.”

This opposition stems from a deep-seated commitment to fairness and the preservation of our heritage. We refuse to tolerate further exploitation through incessant taxation that leaves our community depleted. The Kansas City Royals have been dishonest from the very beginning. With their announcement last week of a preferred location in the Crossroads for a new stadium, business owners in that location, who have invested for years, stand to lose everything. Those who refuse to sell risk eminent domain by the City of Kansas City, where their private property can be taken by the government for public use.

The Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes calls upon every resident of Jackson County to join in this pivotal fight for our rights and the soul of our community. Let us send a resounding message on April 2nd, asserting our collective power and determination to uphold principles of fairness and historic preservation.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 PM, Wednesday, February 21st at the Truman Sports Complex to officially announce additional campaign details and how residents can participate.

Join us as we rally against inequity and advocate for a brighter, more just future for every resident of Jackson County.