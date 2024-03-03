March 2, 2024

By Talia Evans

Lee’s Summit North senior Charlie Dykes won the state championship in wrestling, making him the first Bronco to ever take first in the competition. He placed first in Boys Class 4, 126 lb.

Lee’s Summit athletes placed in the following Boys Class 4 Divisions as well:

• Cooper Nally, Lee’s Summit High School: 4th place, 132 lb

• Grady Mortensen, Lee’s Summit West: 5th place, 150 lb

• Jackson Jones, Lee’s Summit High School: 2nd place, 165 lb

• Luke Steinbrugge, Lee’s Summit North: 4th place, 157 lb

• Kinley Harker, Lee’s Summit West: 4th place for the Girls Class 2, 100 lb