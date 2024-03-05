March 2, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

After winning their first two district tournament games by a 59 and 27 point margin the Summit Christian Eagles had to survive a close defensive battle in the title game to claim the championship. The Eagles did just that taking a 42-38 victory over the defending district champions from Lafayette County. The first quarter was all Eagles as they enjoyed a 10-2 lead after the game’s first eight minutes. The Eagles led by just a single point at half time and again at the end of the third quarter.

The win coming on Saturday, Feb. 24 improves their record to 22-7 on the season. The Eagles were led in scoring by freshman Mike Thomas with 11, senior Fischer Ethridge was right behind him with 10. The Eagles enjoyed balanced scoring with a total of seven Eagles making the scoring column.

Following the hard fought win SCA Head coach Tellus Truesdale commented on his team’s defense “played pretty well, under 10 points a quarter, took a big effort.” Truesdale credits “a lot of guys” for the Eagles post-season success. Truesdale says “a lot of guys played a lot of basketball, lost a couple of close ones.” Truesdale adds “stay tough, staying together, then coaches set an example of weathering the storm.”

Winning the week-long tournament on their home floor had fans, friends and alumni all excited for the district-champion Eagles. Truesdale on the experience of winning on their home court “definitely nice, grateful for this fieldhouse.” Truesdale admits, “It’s nice not to drive an hour like last year.” For Truesdale the outcome had an added bonus as a “buddy from Arkansas” came up for the game which was “great.”

The Eagles continued their post-season run with a sectional round game on Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs Butler played inside the SCA Fieldhouse. The Eagles dominated their guests from the opening tip and won easily 74-36. The Eagles now advance in the Missouri Class 3 Boys Tournament to a State Quarterfinal round game to be played on Saturday, Mar. 2. Tip time as of press time was unavailable. This playoff game will be on the road for the Eagles now at 23-7 on the 23-24 season. The next opponent for the Eagles will be East Buchanan.