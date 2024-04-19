April 13, 2024

By Ashlynn Juarez

Friday, Apr. 5, 2024, Lee’s Summit West High School hosted the Darwin Rold Invitational featuring many schools, including Lee’s Summit High School and Lee’s Summit North High School.

Tribune Photos/Joey Hedges LSW Girl’s 4×800

Bryce Mitchell (12), Lee’s Summit West, broke a 10-year-old school record in the 400m dash by over half a second, running 48.67. This time ranks him number one in the state for this event. Adam Woolridge of Lee’s Summit West (12) won the meet in boy’s pole vault with a vault of 14-07.25 feet. The LSHS boys’ 4x800m relay (Techau, Young, Sisk, St. John) placed first in the meet and ran a current number one state time in 8:01.08. The LSW girls’ 4x800m relay (Broesder, Juarez, Cross, Brown) placed second in the meet and ran a current state number four time in 9:43.18. Sydney Furnell placed in both the 300m hurdles and the 100m hurdles, winning the 100m in a blazing 15.86.

Sydney Furnell

This meet upheld a serious level of competition with many of the fastest in the state competing, giving several opportunities to set school, state, and personal records.

Adam Woolridge