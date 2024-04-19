By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Mavericks gave up a first-period goal to fall behind 1-0 to visiting Tulsa Oilers, but then used a two-goal second period on the way to a 3-2 victory. The win gives the Mavericks a 2-0 series lead in the Mountain Division semifinal series. The series turns its attention to Tulsa where games three, four and if needed game five will be played.

The Mavericks gave up an early goal in game one and in game two Tulsa put the first score on the board with an Alec Butcher goal with 13:59 left in the first period. That would be all the scoring until the second period when the Mavs lit the lamp twice within five minutes. Brad Schoonbaert put the Mavs on the board with a goal at the 11:13 mark. Mavs forward Patrick Curry gave the team a 2-1 lead with a power play goal coming with 7:27 left to play in the period.

Tulsa didn’t go away as they tied the game at two with 8:18 left in the third period. Oilers Michael Farren knotted things up but the Mavs would not trail again thanks to a game-winning goal from David Cotton coming with 2:41 left to play.

Having seven different players score or get an assist shows the Mavericks are getting contributions from several players. Mavs head coach Tad O’Had said the team “has three lines heating up, two are clicking very nice.” O’Had added his “defense got better as the night went on.”

Now the series shifts to Tulsa where the Mavericks will travel for game three to be played on Friday night. Game time is at 7:05 p.m. inside the BOK Center. O’Had says “we will utilize our depth, look to get in a groove.” The Mavs after competing in three games in three days will then get a break over the weekend before the series resumes in Tulsa for game four on Monday, Apr. 22.