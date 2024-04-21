By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Mavericks for the first time in their playoff series against Tulsa scored first tonight and then kept the lead in a 3-1 victory at Tulsa. The win gives the Mavericks a commanding 3-0 series lead with game four set for Monday, Apr. 22 in Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.

The Mavs would tally the lone goal in the first period thanks to Justin Nachbaur who lit the lamp with 13:06 left to play. The game would remain close until forward Jeremy McKenna’s goal at 2:05 left in the second gave the visiting Mavericks a 2-0 lead. The Tulsa Oilers tallied a third period goal to bring the within 2-1 but an Empty net goal from Mavs forward Patrick Curry finished the scoring at 3-1 Mavericks.

The Mavericks gathered at Cable Dahmer Arena around 10 a.m. on Friday morning for the trip south to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Now holding onto a 3-0 series lead the Mavericks return home and will spend the weekend preparing for game four. The fourth and possibly final game of the series is set for Monday, Apr. 22 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The Mavs finished the regular season with a 6-1-1 mark against Tulsa and now own a 3-0 mark in the post-season. Mavericks’ owner Lamar Hunt, Jr. says the team expects “every team’s best effort against us.” Hunt continues “can’t take anything for granted.” After winning three games in three days the Mavericks now get a well-deserved couple of days off from the Kelly Cup Playoffs.