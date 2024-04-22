By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

After winning two games in Kansas City the Mavericks win two more in Tulsa to sweep their opening round series 4-0. The Mavericks finish the series with a 2-1 victory at the BOK Center on Monday night.

The Mavericks were the first team to earn an ECHL playoff berth and now the first team to advance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. A pair of goals from rookie Cade Borchardt was enough for the Mavericks to complete the sweep. In goal was Pat LaFontaine who got credit for 32 saves in the win.

The top-seeded Mavericks dominated the Mountain Division semifinal series thanks to forward Patrick Curry who had three goals and two assists in the four games. Borchardt compiled two goals and two assists in the series.

Time for the Mavericks to sit back and wait to see who is their next opponent as the Idaho vs Allen semifinal series did not start until Monday night. Mavericks can prepare for the Mountain Division finals as the team has announced home game dates for Saturday May 4th and Sunday May 5th for games one and two. For now the Mavericks and their fans can think about a perfect start to the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Sponsored by