April 27, 2024

Spring has sprung and it is time for fun. Jackson County Parks + Rec invites you to enjoy a day of outdoor entertainment for the entire family at its Sheep Shindig event on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families will enjoy time-honored games and crafts typical of the mid-1800s and watch as the resident flock of sheep receive their spring haircuts. Missouri Town interpreters will demonstrate the wool-making process from sheep shearing to carding and beyond.

Event admission is $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-13 and seniors 62; and older and children under 4 are free.

The Missouri Town Living History Museum, located at 8010 East Park Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a reconstructed 1850s crossroads community on 40 picturesque acres in Jackson County’s Fleming Park, where interpreters in period attire bring history to life. The village includes 25 historic structures dating from 1820-1860, with heritage livestock and heirloom crops raised on site.

For additional event details, call (816) 229-8980 or visit the Jackson County Parks + Rec at MakeYourDayHere.com.