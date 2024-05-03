SCA Head of School Chris Hahn pictured with SCA’s 2024 Teacher of the Year, second grade teacher Ms. Julie Ray

May 4, 2024

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce the 2024 Teacher of the Year. SCA named second grade teacher Ms. Julie Ray as the SCA 2024 Teacher of the Year during a school-wide assembly this week.

Parents, students, and staff had the opportunity to nominate a teacher who has shown excellence in fulfilling SCA’s mission to “inspire students to achieve their God-given potential through excellent academics and Christian training in a compassionate environment.”

SCA Head of School Mr. Chris Hahn (far left) with SCA’s 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists (left to right): Mrs. Rhonda Morrison, Mrs. Diane Ferguson, Mrs. Chandra Brownlee, Mrs. Shauna Borgstadt, and Mrs. Michelle Bacon. Far right is SCA’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Tim Schwab.

Forty-three teachers were nominated, from which six finalists were selected. Finalists included fifth grade teacher Michelle Bacon, fourth grade teacher Shauna Borgstadt, sixth grade teacher Chandra Brownlee, secondary Science teacher Diane Ferguson, secondary Physical Education teacher Rhonda Morrison, and second grade teacher Julie Ray.

“I was incredibly honored to announce and celebrate Ms. Ray as the 2024 SCA Teacher of the Year,” shared SCA Head of School Chris Hahn. “For twenty years at SCA, Ms. Ray has faithfully served her Lord, as she has served the children and families placed in her class. Learning happens, relationships are developed and strengthened, love of Jesus and each other are consistently demonstrated and displayed in her class! She may be your teacher for a year, but she teaches lessons for life. Ms. Ray is a gifted, passionate, encouraging teacher and a servant leader within the faculty. SCA is better and blessed because of the ministry of Ms. Ray.”

Ray has a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Baylor University and joined the SCA team in 2004.

Ray was presented with a plaque, an SCA designated parking space, and a monetary award. As SCA’s Teacher of the Year, she is also a candidate for the Great Plains Alliance of Christian Schools (GPACS) Teacher of the Year. The GPACS Teacher of the Year will be announced in January, 2025.