May 4, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

After a long layoff between playoff games the Kansas City Mavericks made an impressive opening statement with a 4-2 win over Idaho in game one of the Mountain Division final series. The Mavericks after sweeping Tulsa in a Kelly Cup opening round series had 12 days off between games but showed no signs of slowing down as they outshot and outscored the Steelheads to begin a best four of seven series.

The Mavericks got on the board first thanks to a goal from David Cotton with 5:02 left in the first period. The Mavs weren’t done as they tacked on another goal with 3:36 left in the first from Jacob Hayhurst. Mavs enjoyed the 2-0 lead so much after the game’s first 20 minutes they did it again in the second period. Mavericks took a 3-0 lead less than a minute into the second period with another goal from Cotton. At 5:14 left in the second it was Hayhurst lighting the lamp again giving the host Mavs a 4-0 lead. The visiting Steelheads would finally get on the board with a power play goal coming with 6:45 left in the third period. Idaho tacked on another goal with :31 seconds left to make it the 4-2 final.

Following the game one win Mavs head coach Tad O’Had commented on the sellout crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena “a dynamite crowd tonight.” O’Had on his team’s performance “liked our start.” O’Had added he wasn’t worried about the teams long layoff, “Guys have been tired of practice.” The same two teams play again on Sunday, May 5 in game two of the series with puck drop at 4:05 p.m. O’Had plans for his team remains simple saying, “Get some rest and get back at it.”