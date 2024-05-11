By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Mavericks scored the first and the last goal of today’s game five against Idaho and used them to take a 4-3 overtime win to clinch the series four games to one. The Mavericks win the Mountain Division series and advance to the Western Conference finals against the Toledo Walleye.

The Mavericks got on the board first thanks to Jeremy McKenna’s goal just 5:21 into the first period. The fast pace of the opening period netted a total of four goals. The host Steelheads tied the game at one thanks to a goal from AJ White. Idaho would take a 2-1 lead later in the period thanks to Reese Harsch. Before the period ended Mavs rookie Max Andreev tied the game at two scoring with 6:02 left to play.

Mavs leading scorer Patrick Curry gave the Mavs the lead again with a goal at 18:21 left in the second period. The 3-2 Mavs lead would remain until AJ White scored for Idaho with 8:27 left in the third period. Both teams were unable to find a game winning goal in regulation so they went into overtime. Cade Borchardt tallied the game winner with 7:39 left in the OT to give the Mavericks the series at 4-1.

Up next is the Western Conference finals where the Mavericks as the top-seeded team will host games one and two inside Cable Dahmer Arena.

