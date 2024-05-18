staff2 May 18, 2024

By Fred Liggett
The Kansas City Mavericks fell behind 1-0 again tonight in game two of their Western Conference series vs Toledo but then scored five straight to win 5-1. The Mavs take a 2-0 series lead after winning the team’s seventh straight road win.

The first period was nearly scoreless as Toledo tallied the game’s first goal with just 2:15 left in the period. Brandon Kruse gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. The Mavs would strike twice in the second period. Forward Ryan Jones scored first with 9:45 left to tie the game at one. Rookie Max Andreev gave the visiting Mavs a 2-1 with a score with only :06 seconds in the period.

The third period would be all Mavericks as Jeremy McKenna would score with 9:25 left to make it a 3-1 Mavs lead. Toledo pulled there goaltender for an extra attacker but it was the Mavs who benefitted from the move. Jake McLaughlin scored an empty netter with 3:36 left to make it 4-1. Patrick Curry would add another empty netter with 1:05 left to make it 5-1 Mavs the final score.

The two teams will take Sunday off before resuming the series with game three on Monday night in Toledo. Puck drop will be at 6:15 p.m. This will be the final game of the series in Toledo and will then shift to Kansas City for the remainder of the series.

