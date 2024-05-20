By Fred Liggett

In game one of the Western Conference Finals Series the Kansas City Mavericks ended a long Toledo winning streak that lasted 22 games. In game three it was Toledo ending a Mavericks long road winning streak that had reached seven games. Mavericks came up short in Ohio on Monday night in a 4-3 loss to the Toledo Walleye. The Mavericks lead in the series is now at two games to one.

A hard-fought first period nearly ended without a score but Toledo’s Riley Sawchuk managed to get a power play goal past Mavs Goaltender Cale Morris with 1:20 left in the period. Toledo would enjoy the 1-0 lead going into the first intermission. The second period of play was an entertaining one that saw five goals scored. Mavericks got on the board with 15:10 left thanks to Nate Knoepke. Toledo went back in front at 2-1 thanks to Michael Prapavessis’ goal with 7:57 left. Nate Knoepke came right back for the Mavs to tie it at two with a goal coming at 3:28 left. Just :19 seconds later Mavs would again trail this time at 3-2 thanks to a goal from Riley Sawchuck. Conlan Keenan wrapped up the second period scores with a goal at :47 seconds left to make it 4-2.

The Mavericks would score early in the third period thanks to Nolan Walker’s goal with 18:30 left to play. A Toledo goal was waved off later in the period and the Mavs would not score again leaving it a 4-3 final in Toledo’s favor. The Mavericks were outshot 30-28. The series now shifts to Kansas City where the Mavericks are set to host game four on Friday night and game five on Saturday night. Both games begin inside Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m.