The Western Conference Finals Series will go to a game six as the Mavericks fall to the Toledo Walleye 3-1 on Saturday night. The Mavs lead in the series is now just 3-2 as both teams enjoy an on off day on Sunday. Game six is set for Monday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

The two teams battled evenly throughout the first period until a pair of penalties were called. The ECHL player of the year in Toledo’s Brandon Hawkins scored a power play goal with 10:40 to go in the first period. The visitors 1-0 lead didn’t last long as the Mavericks scored on a power play goal with 7:06 left in the opening period. David Cotton tied the game at one and it stayed that way through the entire second period of play.

The third period saw Toledo’s Jacob Graves light the lamp with 18:11 left to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead. From there the Mavericks searched for a game tying goal but it never came. Toledo finished the game scoring with an empty net goal coming with just :55 seconds left thanks to Brandon Kruse. The Mavericks were out shot in the game 27-16.

Mavericks head coach Tad O’Had said the team “gotta move forward, a best of 7 series, will get back at it on Monday.” O’Had added “this is playoff hockey, understand where we can improve.” On the game five loss O’Had stated, “We didn’t do enough to generate opportunities, refocus on Monday.” Main theme during post-game for the host Mavericks is “Get back to work.” That work is a game six which will be played on Monday, May 27 inside Cable Dahmer Arena with a puck drop at 4:05 p.m.

