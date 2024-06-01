By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Mavericks fell behind again by giving up the games first goal but tonight that was all the Mavs gave up in taking a 5-1 win over Florida in game two of the Kelly Cup Finals.

The series now tied at one resumes next Wednesday down in Florida for game three. Games 3, 4 and 5 will all be played in Florida.

The visiting Everblades scored just 90 seconds into the game with Zach Berzola’s goal giving them a 1-0 lead. Mavs would tie the game later in the first period thanks to Jeremy McKenna’s power play goal with 9:51 left to play. The game remain tied at one heading to period two.

Second period saw two more goals scored by the Mavericks. Max Andreev lit the lamp with a power play goal just 18 seconds into the period. It was the Mavs first lead in the series. Jacob Hayhurst would score another power play goal with 11:39 left giving the hosts a 3 to 1 lead. The score would stay that way till the Mavs would put two empty net goals on the board making the final score 5-1.

Mavericks head coach Tad O’Had commented on the team’s first Kelly Cup Finals win “like how they showed up, been resilient all year.” O’Had said “a short memory, we took a loss regardless if it’s 2-1 or 8-1. O’Had added, “We wanted to respond, play 60 minutes of hockey.” Kelly Cup Finals return on Wednesday, Jun. 5 in Estero, Florida with game time at Hertz Arena at 6:35 p.m. CT.

