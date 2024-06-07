By Fred Liggett
The Kansas City Mavericks took the ice tonight in Florida looking to tie up the Kelly Cup Final series at two but the Mavs offense was kept to just a single goal and fall 4-1 to the host Everblades. The Mavericks now trail the series three games to one with game five set to be played on Saturday, Jun. 8 at 6:05 p.m. CT.
Game four was a close on both on the scoreboard and in shots on goal as the Mavs were outshot just 24-18 at the end of the night. Florida scored the game’s first goal with 8:35 left in the first period thanks to Oliver Chau. The 1-0 Florida lead would remain that way until the second period when a controversial goal by Joe Pendenza doubled the lead to 2-0. The goal came just 45 seconds into the period and the game was halted for a video review and finally the goal was allowed to stand. The Mavericks got on the board with 13:24 left in the second to make it 2-1. Justin MacPherson who was just activated by the Mavericks prior to the game got credit for the score.
The third period saw Florida up the lead to 3-1 thanks to Will Reilly’s marker with 17:04 left to play. Bobo Carpenter would add an empty netter with 1:25 left to make the final score at 4-1. The Mavericks will need to win game five to extend their season and send the series back home to Independence for game six. A big game from forward Jeremy McKenna would help as Mavs head coach Tad O’Had said of his star player, “He’s a gamer.” O’Had added “comes up in big situations.” The Mavericks and Florida return to action inside Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida for game five on Saturday night.
