By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Mavericks scored the first goal tonight and put three goals on the board through the game’s first 40 minutes in taking a 3-1 lead over Florida in game five of the Kelly Cup Finals. The host Everblades then went to work scoring the last three goals of the game to eliminate the Mavericks 4-3 in overtime. Florida, the defending champions, won their third straight Kelly Cup and won their last eight home playoff games.

The Mavericks began game five on a hot streak as David Cotton put the Mavs on the board first with :52 seconds left in the first period. The Mavs 1-0 lead would last until 18:51 left in the second period when Florida’s Bobo Carpenter scored to tie the game at 1. The Mavericks seven minutes later would retake the lead on a goal from rookie Max Andreev to make it 2-1. Nolan Walker would double the Mavs lead to 3-1 thanks to a goal with 3:36 left in the period.

The Mavs defense was challenged in the third period as Florida would try to tie the game and with 11:05 left in the period Mark Senden scored to make it a 3-2 Mavs lead. Mark Senden scored again with 1:48 left in the third to tie the game at three. The sudden death overtime session would last less than four minutes as Matt Wedman tallied series clinching goal with 16:22 left to give the hosts a hard fought 4-3 win.

The 2023-24 Mavericks return home after falling in the Kelly Cup finals 4 -1 but owners of many franchise records that were set this season. The Mavericks have a Brabham Cup and a Bruce Taylor Trophy given to the Western Conference champions.