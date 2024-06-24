It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Forest Wade Dingman Jr, who left us on 16 June 2024. Forest will be remembered as a charismatic person, a cherished friend, a beloved father, and a respected member of his community. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Born on August 6th 1955 in Salida, Colorado, Forest Dingman Jr. was the eldest child of Forest and Irene Dingman. Across his life, Forest’s greatest joys were his family and his music. From his first breaths to the cresting of adulthood, the Rocky Mountains were a backdrop that inspired his passion for music and songwriting in Central Colorado. As Forest grew in age, he became a wonderful source of support to his family, his lifelong friendships, and the animals he loved so well (in particular, his dogs and rabbits). Forest was best known for his sense of humor and wit: he always had an off-color joke at the ready from years on the car lot that was sure to crack a smile. Forest had many interests and hobbies that he was always eager to share with those he loved. Some of these included worldwide travel, attending musical concerts, fishing with his sons, and collecting classic automobiles.

Professionally, Forest was a natural salesman, and he excelled in this field across a variety of settings. From retail to the auto industry, his capacity to connect with others quickly coupled with a genuine heart to help them produced not only success in these endeavors, but also a collection of friendships along the way. Forest had a magnetic personality and touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

A true Renaissance Man, he also opened his own hair salon in Canyon City, Colorado, where he worked as a hairdresser on the floor. In addition to these ventures, he pursued a lifelong vocation to write and play music which culminated in the production of his own album, Angoline, released in 1996.

Forest is survived by his three children, Taylor Dingman, Zachary Gray, and Melissa DeHerrera. He is also mourned by a host of relatives, friends, and the community at large. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a date in the future to be determined.

Forest Wade Dingman Jr. will forever be in our hearts, and his legacy will live on through his family, friends and the countless lives he touched.

Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri