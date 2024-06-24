Marilyn A. (Scott) Ahring passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.

Marilyn was born May 30, 1949. Just a few minutes older than her twin sister Carolyn, she was born at home, the third of five children born to Clifford and Alene Scott, near Humphreys, MO.

Her childhood days passed working on the family farm, helping with the various livestock and crops, gardening, and attending Mount Zion Christian Church. She proclaimed her profession of Faith in her youth and lived her convictions her whole life. Her virtues of hard work, family closeness, “farm kid” fun, and selfless giving to others were abundantly nurtured during her childhood.

Marilyn attended Grundy R-V High School where she was active in chorus, marching band, and basketball. After graduation in 1967, Marilyn and Carolyn moved to Kansas City to work for Hallmark Cards. She found a spiritual home at The Church of the Living Word, where she met Dale L. Ahring.

She and Dale married in 1978. They later moved to Raytown, where she worked for City Hall and then Quality Litho Printing until retiring in 2014.

Marilyn loved her trips across the country with her “Humphreys Girls.” She and Carolyn also shared quilting and crafting skills with her “Thursday group” of caring friends. Marilyn dedicated her life to her church, her family and friends, and was a devoted servant of the Lord. Marilyn was a loving wife, beloved sister, proud grandmother and caring “Aunt Mom.” Her kindness to others was boundless.

She was preceded in death by father, Clifford Scott; mother, Alene (Donoho) Scott; husband, Dale Ahring; brother, Dale Scott (Marjorie); sister Carolyn Overfield; nephews Mark Scott (Andrea) and Doug Brattin, and stepdaughter Carole Matteson.

Survivors include sister Lois Brattin and brother Don Scott (Marilyn), brother-in-law Larry Overfield, special friend Dave Cain; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and stepfamily.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted July 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133.

There will be a family service on Saturday, July 27th, at The Camp Grounds Cemetery, 24105 Almond Dr, Humphreys, MO 64646.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Luke’s Hospice House Link: https://give.saintlukeskc.org/give.