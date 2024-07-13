Stephen F. Gaston, age 80, passed away at home surrounded by his adoring family on July 9th, 2024.

He was born to his loving and devout parents, Leo and Kathryn (Franzmathes) Gaston on June 29, 1944, and was raised in Salina, Kansas where he had an idyllic childhood and grew strong in his Catholic faith. He attended Sacred Heart High School, graduated with honors, and went on to Conception Seminary College for two years. Ultimately, he felt a stronger call to family life and left there to complete his education at Rockhurst College. He then served proudly in the United States Army including a tour in Vietnam, where he earned a Bronze Star. After completing his military service, he wed Mary Reed of Kansas City and became a father to two loving daughters. He later moved to southern California, which became his home for over 40 years and where he established his career in banking. He worked as a Senior Vice President in several area banks and retired in 2014. In 2010 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Monroe. He returned to the Kansas City area in 2021 to be closer to his daughters and settled in Lee’s Summit where he was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

His father was a talented vocalist and his mother a beautiful pianist, so he was surrounded by music from an early age. He played guitar and sang most of his life. He performed in venues in Salina as a child with his parents and brothers and later with a vocal group when he was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed being a member of the choir at every Catholic Church he attended over the years. He performed in local chorale groups and absolutely loved to sing karaoke. He and Mary would often put on karaoke shows at various nursing homes near his former home in Menifee, CA. He and his beloved brother, Pat, would play guitar and sing whenever they were together, creating cherished memories for family and friends.

He embraced the Catholic faith his entire life and his belief system shaped him into the kind man we all knew and loved. He had a very giving nature and rarely knew a stranger. Right to the end he was always helping others.

He loved the Looney Toons, Pinot Noir, and “large” dogs. Once vibrant and active, as his health began to fail, he led a quieter life. He enjoyed going on drives and playing pool with his daughters, eating out, going to the zoo, and bird watching at Burroughs Audubon Society Bird Sanctuary. He also liked to put his “personal touch” on the Drum Cardio class he attended at Gamber Center.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Kathryn Gaston, and his two younger brothers, Michael and Patrick.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary; daughters Melanie Wackly and her partner Darren Bozich, Loretta Stewart and her husband Charles; grandchildren Lexie, Brian, Mason, and Kevin Wackly, Reilly and Katie Stewart; nephews Michael Gaston and Phillip Gaston; niece Amy Scheuer along with great nieces and a great nephew.

Services will be held Friday, July 19th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082. Visitation and Rosary will be at 9:00 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial with Military Honors in Resurrection Cemetary in Lenexa, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Catholic Charities.