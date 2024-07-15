Release Date: 7-15-2024

Released By: Officer Haley VanBibber

Raytown, MO – On Sunday, July 14th, at 6:20 P.M., Raytown Police were dispatched to the 8400 block of Greenwood Road for reports of of a female shot. Upon arrival, Officers located one adult female with apparent gunshot wounds. The female was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477)

Report Number: 24-1896