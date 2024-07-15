James (Jim) Robert Lamb was born at home to James Louis Lamb and Loise Katherene Hackett in Lee Summit, Missouri. James graduated in 1955 from Lee Summit High School. He belonged to the National Society Sons of the American Revolution. Jim was an officer for the Lee Summit Police Department between 1965-1968. He was a life member of the Ararat Shrine and the Director Staff in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim was also a past Klum Oxley of the Quetzalcoatl. Jim was an avid fundraiser for the Shriner’s Hospitals. He was also a devoted Kansas City Chief’s fan, and enjoyed collecting memorabilia. He and his wife Judith loved to travel taking sights in all over the world.

James was joined in marriage to Judith Lavon Franke on April 23rd, 1983 making their union together 41 years. They bring together seven children.

Preceded in death son James Robert Lamb Jr.

Living are daughter Kimberly Lambert and husband Kelly of Lee Summit, Missouri, Daughter Lisa Michele Dampier and husband John of Lee Summit, Daughter Lori Beasley and husband Joseph of Summersville, Mo., Daughter Robin Enloe and husband James of Wright City, Mo., Daughter Stacy Hart and husband Rodney of Breeze Illinois, son Craig Franke of Indianapolis Indiana, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. James loved and cherished the time he had with his family.

In May of 2023, James and Judith moved to Summersville, Mo, where they attended Country Side Baptist Church of Hartshorn, Mo. Soon after he gave his life to the Lord. Jim enjoyed going to church and to the senior center in Summersville. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.

A graveside service is planned in Lee Summit Missouri on August 24, 2024 at 10am.