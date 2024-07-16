Alfonso (Al) Borja, 65 passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024 at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Al was born on August 14, 1958 in Manta Ecuador to Alfonso Borja and Adela Cantos. He worked at AT&T for 45 years.

He was married to his devoted wife, Jima for 42 years. He was a dedicated father to his children and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Al was proceeded in death by his mother, father, mother and father-in-law.

Al is survived by his wife Jima Borja, children, Shelley Hoffman and Ben Borja and grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma and Taylor Hoffman, Olivia and Ethan Borja, great grandchildren, Isla Melody and Jasper Hoffman-Sanchez, his brothers Edwin and Louie Borja, and sisters Zoila Bower and Elizabeth Spencer.

He will be missed by all.

