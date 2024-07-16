Patty Gayle Johnston, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and esteemed math tutor, passed away on July 12th, 2024, at Lee’s Summit Medical Hospital due to a sudden heart event at the age of 67. She was surrounded by her loving family during her final moments.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Douglas Johnston, and their children: Doug & wife Kelly Johnston, Jana Johnston, and Ben Johnston. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, James and Meradith Johnston, who brought her immense joy and pride. She is also survived by her two brothers Otis Turner & wife Pat and Ray Dean Turner & wife Sherry and their families.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Francis Turner and Janie Odessa Turner-Brust.

Patty dedicated over 40 years of her life to teaching and tutoring mathematics, touching so many young lives with her passion and patient ability to help her students not only pass but ace math! As a math fanatic, she was an avid lover of the number game Sudoku which she loved to play every day.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Patty will be remembered as an exceedingly loving and hospitable mother and grandmother. Family meant everything to her, and she poured her heart into creating a warm and nurturing home.

While we mourn her loss deeply, we take solace in knowing that Patty is now at peace and in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she loved. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Buddy Bag Project (buddybagprojectinc.com), to support her dearest friends and their hearts to help local homeless with bags of practical daily necessities. Please send donations directly by Venmo to @buddybagproject or checks can be made to Buddy Bag Project Inc. and mailed to 1906 NW 69th St, Kansas City, Mo 64151.

A memorial service to celebrate Patty’s life will be held at Eagle Creek Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, with visitation starting at 1:00 pm and the funeral service at 3:00 pm. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and share in honoring her memory.

Patty Johnston will be dearly missed but forever remembered with love and gratitude. May she rest in eternal peace.