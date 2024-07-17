From the campaign of Sean Smith Missouri 5th

Today, I filed a Motion to Intervene in the case of the State of Missouri et al. v. Jackson County Missouri. This trial related to Jackson County’s 2023 Property Tax Reassessment is of vital interest to our community.

This motion seeks to request that the court reconsider their decision regarding restrictions placed upon me from discussing the case with the Attorney General, Andrew Bailey and his staff.

As I seek to represent the taxpayers and residents of Jackson County I have avoided any substantive contact with Attorney General Andrew Bailey and his staff while this lawsuit is pending. However, it is my earnest belief that as I seek to assist Jackson County citizens that such restrictions are an impediment to me fully exercising my rights and duties as an elected official.

I believe that AG Bailey and his team are robustly pursuing justice for our community and that it is important that I be permitted to communicate with his team without restrictions in order to have the strongest case possible presented on behalf of the taxpayers of Jackson County.