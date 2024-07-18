Dolores A. Ford, 88, of Lee’s Summit, MO., passed away Monday, July 8th, 2024, with family by her side.

Dolores was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, however, spent a good majority of her life in the Lee’s Summit and Kansas City, MO area. She moved to the area to marry her husband Tom Ford of 54 years prior to his passing in 2010.

Dolores was a “mom” first and then found time to have a career outside of the home. She worked for Western Auto for a short time, then helped provide education for preschool students at Bruce School, sold Tupperware and worked for the Raytown C2 School District helping in the cafeterias at multiple schools. Dolores completed her working career as a Dietary Aid for the original Lee’s Summit Hospital from which she retired.

Dolores volunteered many hours in the Girl Scouts of America. She was a troop leader for many years and involved in all levels of the Girl Scout organization. She loved swimming and gardening along with following her grandchildren and great grandchildren to sporting, dancing and musical events.

If you were ever within 25 feet of her, chances are you knew who she was and what she was thinking. She loved people and loved talking to people. She never met a stranger, which is a trait she attributed to growing up in New York. On the outside she was strong, loud, self-assured, unabashed, always neat, and tidily dressed. She took tremendous pride in everything that she did or was involved in from her family, friends, and household down to her perfume, shoes, and matching handbag. She and Tom built their amazing family from the ground up in Kansas City, and family was their pride and joy. All the way down to their great grandchildren, she loved family more than anything. She ran a tight ship, which her daughters and husband could especially attest to. Her grandchildren could feel it too, although we suspect it was a toned-down version of what our parents experienced. She knew what she wanted to do, how she was going to get it done, and you could trust that it was going to get done well.

If you had the patience and took the time to get to know her (which wouldn’t take much of either really) you got to see the good stuff. More than just getting to know people she genuinely cared about their well-being. She had a big heart and would do anything to help someone out, even those she barely knew. She had a soft spot for people that were going through hard times, always eager to help, to encourage them to push through. She wasn’t always the most empathetic, but you knew she was on your side, and she was going to fight hard and stand up to anyone for you. To many people, she was an acquired taste, but to those that knew her well she was undeniably warm-hearted and an unforgettable character. She was a strong example of a person built to make it in a tough world.

Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her love for family and friends was unconditional, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her!!

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Earl (Tom) Ford Jr., her parents, James and Maude Connell, stepmother Betty Connell, and her nephew John M. Connell.

Survivors include her daughters, Maude Gregg and husband Kevin, Lenez Hendrix and husband Keith; grandchildren Sean Hendrix and wife Julie, Christopher Hendrix, Candace Edwards and husband Brian, Renee O’Toole and husband Ryan; great grandchildren Hannah, Max, Olivia, Alex, Jonah, Beaux, Micah, Liam and Nora; her brother John Connell and wife Diane: and niece Heather along with countless friends.

A celebration of life open house will be held Saturday, July 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Neighborhood Café, 104 SE 3rd St. Lee’s Summit MO 64063. Family & Friend remarks and music at 4:30. You may drop in or stay.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home