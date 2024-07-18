The Lee’s Summit Fire Department will host a Recruiting Open House to provide an opportunity for anyone interested in a rewarding career with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department to ask questions and fill out an application. LSFD is seeking qualified applicants for Fire and EMS dispatcher, firefighter/paramedic, and firefighter/EMT positions.

DATE: July 20, 2024

WHERE: Lee’s Summit Fire Department Fire Station No. 4, 5031 NE Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit, MO

TIME: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Work at an accredited fire department that provides excellent equipment, competitive pay and benefits, a 48/96 schedule for firefighters, and 12-hour shifts for Fire and EMS dispatchers. Go to LSFDjobs.net for more information and to apply. Join our team and start a lifetime career with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

It is NOT required to attend the open house to apply.