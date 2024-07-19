Robert Earl (Bud) Hertzog, 92, of Lee’s Summit, passed away July 15th, 2024.

He was born September 4, 1931 to Daniel and Ruby Shepherd Hertzog on a farm west of Lee’s Summit. He developed an interest in animals at an early age. He lived near the historic Longview Farm and would later treat animals for its famous owner, Loula Long Combs. He and his two sisters and three brothers learned from their parents how to work hard and spent most of their time dairy farming. He would often have to milk cows before and after school, so there wasn’t much time for anything else, except he excelled in 4-H and FFA projects. During the Depression, when he was young, the family would have to pick up and move to another farm to rent in the area, as they were not able to afford their own. Throughout his life, he would often mention his parents’ work ethic, especially his mother’s, and would say that she was the hardest working woman he ever knew.

He attended Cedar Hill, a one-room schoolhouse in Lee’s Summit through 8th grade, and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1948 at the age of 16. He met the love of his life, Betty Lou Shull, while attending school, and at the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit. They were married in that same church in 1952 and were married for 67 years until her death in 2019. He graduated from the University of MO Columbia with a BS in Agriculture in 1952 and a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1956, and was an honored member of his Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. After college, he joined the Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital as an Associate. He later purchased the practice and continued to work there until his death, for a total of 68 years.

He had many passions in life, but was most passionate about his family. He and Betty were blessed to have 5 children, Bob, Doug, David, Julie and Joe, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them and always kept up with what was going on in their lives. He would brag about them often to everyone he knew.

Bud was a tireless advocate for the veterinary profession. He was a past President of the KCVMA, and the MVMA. He was on the Executive Board of the AVMA where he was Board Chairman from 2005-2006. He was also named Veterinarian of the Year by the MVMA. He received an award from the University of MO Alumni Association in 1983, was past Chairman of the State Veterinary Medical Licensing Board, which he served two terms and also served as the Licensing Board’s Chairman. He was a charter member of the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians, served as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Professional Veterinary Products, and was a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, and the American Association of Equine Practitioners. In 2010 he received the Alumnus of the Year Award from the University of MO College of Agriculture. He promoted the Veterinary Medical School at the MO State Fair for many years. He was the Veterinarian for the Kansas City Zoo for 20 years, and the American Royal for 51 years.

He was also heavily involved in his local community. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit for 81 years. In addition to being an ordained deacon, he served on various committees and boards, helping guide the church through many periods of growth. He was one of the original charter members of the Lee’s Summit Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, was on the Jackson County Legislature for 16 years, Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, Lee’s Summit Education Foundation, Jackson County Economic Development Commission and the Little Blue Sewer Board Commission. He was also a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau, and was a candidate for MO 8th District State Senate, and was very active in many Republican organizations. He has been on several local Bank Advisory Boards, has served on the University of MO Jackson County Extension Council and the Jackson County Board of Zoning, and was Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee. He was also involved in the Truman Heartland Foundation and was Trustee of the MO 4-H Foundation.

He served two terms on the Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board from 1976 – 1982 and from 1996 – 2001. His time on the School Board included periods of tremendous growth, as Lee’s Summit nearly doubled in size during those years. He provided leadership through numerous bond and levy elections, attendance boundary changes, improvements in instruction and programming, school construction and new school openings. His decisions over these many years always kept students best interests at heart. In 1997, he was inducted into the Lee’s Summit High School Hall of Fame. In honor of his long-term support of the R-7 School District and community, the Bud Hertzog Leadership Award was established in 2006 with assistance from the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council. In 2011, to honor him for all of his continued support, the Lee’s Summit High School football stadium was named after him.

Few in Lee’s Summit are as respected as he is. He continuously shared his time and talents with the schools and the community. He is known as one of the most influential individuals in Lee’s Summit while remaining a very humble and kind gentleman. He did not hesitate to help others, frequently assisting with and speaking out in support of local schools, economic development, and civic and community-service efforts. He also shared his wisdom and incredible knowledge of our community with others. He has been a mentor to many local leaders, serving as a role model and offering quiet advice and counsel when necessary. He is well known for the caring, nurturing and visionary manner in which he conducts himself. In every aspect of his life, he was a reflection of Galatians 5:22 (Fruits of the Spirit) in terms of his professional success, his service to his community and his outstanding character.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his sister Jean, and his two brothers, Don and Jim.

He is survived by his son, Bob (Di) of Greenwood, son Doug (Debi) of Holden, son David (Kristie) of Amsterdam, daughter Julie (Mark) of Greenwood, and son Joe (Chris) of Holden, his 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, sister Ruth Pirch of Oak Grove, and brother Jerry of Butler.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26th from 10 am – 8 pm at the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit and Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 27th at 10 am, also at the Church. The burial will be at the Lee’s Summit Cemetery immediately following the service.

Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund, Lee’s Summit Historical Society, P.O. Box 835, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, and the Lee’s Summit Education Foundation. The family would like to say a special thank you to all who got to know him while in their care at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, John Knox Village Rehab, Home Instead and HCA Hospice

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home