July 20, 2024

By Phil Hanson

Philanthropy comes in many forms. Some people give back by donating their time and talents, others donate financially to causes close to their hearts, and some choose to do a little of both. Then, there are those extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond to make an even greater impact on the communities where they live, work, and serve. Among them are the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s 2024 Citizens of the Year. From a visionary restaurant manager to a retired professional pilot, a diligent building inspector to a passionate community activist, the 2024 Citizens of the Year embody the true spirit of local philanthropy.

Each year, local Mayors are asked to select someone from their city who exemplifies philanthropic excellence to be recognized at the foundation’s annual Toast to Our Towns Gala on Saturday, Sep. 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center. This is the list of this year’s honorees:

Blue Springs – Bobby Hines

Selected by Mayor Chris Lievsay

Bobby Hines has been the General Manager of Sandy’s Restaurant in Blue Springs for more than a decade, but his contributions to the community go well beyond delicious home-style meals. Although the biscuits at Sandy’s are amazing, Bobby is best known for his thoughtful philanthropy. Bobby is the Founder of the You Matter Movement, providing a wide range of resources for those struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness. The Movement also promotes empathy among the public, working to erase the stigma associated with these issues. Bobby is deeply involved in various community-focused activities, such as serving on the National Night Out Committee and the Blue Springs Fall Fun Fest Committee. He volunteers for Life Sports and Girls on Fire, provides thousands of summer lunches for local youth, and educates high school students on issues around mental health.

Grain Valley – Eddie Saffell

Selected by Mayor Mike Todd

Eddie Saffell’s passion for serving his community has been unwavering for more than 40 years. His journey of service began in 1980 as a volunteer firefighter, braving the front lines to ensure the safety of his community. His commitment to public service only grew from there as he transitioned into the role of Deputy Chief at Central Jackson County Fire Protection District for more than 15 years. Eddie’s impact expanded beyond his professional roles as he fervently devoted himself to improving his community. Eddie has served on the Grain Valley Board of Education for 12 years, six of which he spent as President. He’s been an active member of the Grain Valley Chamber of Commerce for six years, has served as a volunteer on the fair committee for seven years, and served as a valued member of THCF’s Advisory Board for four years. Eddie’s selfless contributions have left an indelible mark, shaping the community for the better and inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

Independence – Alversia Pettigrew

Selected by Mayor Rory Rowland

The Neck Neighborhood in Independence has a rich history. Established in 1877, the vibrant community was demolished in the 1960s as part of Urban Renewal programs. However, the memory of its residents lives on in McCoy Park, thanks to the efforts of former residents like Alversia Pettigrew. Alversia has received many awards and accolades for her civic contributions over the years, including the prestigious DeVerne Lee Calloway Woman of the Year award for her contributions to equity and social justice, presented by the Women Legislators of Missouri. She’s been an active member of the city’s Rehabilitation and Housing Board, a supporter of organizations like Boys and Girls Club of Independence and Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, and has also volunteered as a historical reenactor at the National Frontier Trails Museum, showcasing her deep commitment to preserving her community’s vibrant heritage.

Lake Tapawingo – Robert Seago

Selected by Mayor Tom Rodenberg

Bob Seago served on active duty as a Navy Pilot and then spent 16 years in the naval reserves while also working as a pilot for Continental Airlines. In 2008, when he moved into the Lake Tapawingo community, he was promptly elected to the Board of Alderman, a position he still holds today. Regardless of the weather or time of year, including weekends and holidays, Bob is always on hand to help with any problem, working alongside employees in the field. Bob walks the talk. On a recent holiday weekend, Bob gave the water and sewer employees some much-needed time off. When an issue arose, he was the one out in the heat, working to fix it. Bob is a selfless, hardworking servant of the citizens of Lake Tapawingo, often working quietly behind the scenes to ensure Lake life is as good as it can be for everyone.

Lee’s Summit – Dave Eames

Selected by Mayor Bill Baird

Dave Eames has been a resident of the Lee’s Summit community for more than 30 years. He is always eager to volunteer; whether it’s serving on a task force or board, he is an enthusiastic ambassador for his city. Dave, a professional artist and owner of Fossil Forge, has been an essential part of Lee’s Summit’s downtown revitalization efforts, bringing art, color, and light to the city. His passion for creating and refurbishing historical signs and sculptures has transformed the downtown district in a really meaningful way. Dan has served as a former board president of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, is on the board of Lee’s Summit Creates, is a member of the Civic Roundtable, and is chairperson of the City’s new Cultural Commission. Dave has also previously served as an advisory board member for Lee’s Summit Education Foundation.

Oak Grove – Ruth Ann Hafner

Selected by Mayor Dana Webb

Since March 2017, Ruth Ann Hafner has been an integral part of the community as a contributing writer for the city’s newspaper, “Focus on Oak Grove.” Her tenure began the day after the EF3 tornado wreaked havoc on the community. Ruth Ann’s outstanding work on that story and many others has been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious General Excellence Award in 2018. Not only does she share her culinary expertise through the weekly Skillet Lickin’ Good recipe column, but Ruth Ann also crafts feature stories that shine a spotlight on community, family, civic, school, and governmental news, depicting the events and people that truly shape her community. Her dedication to our community extends beyond her role as a writer, as she has served as Secretary of the Oak Grove Chamber of Commerce Board for seven years and is a current member of the Truman Heartland Community Foundation Advisory Board. Ruth Ann Hafner’s commitment, passion, and talent will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the whole community.

Raytown – Pat Ertz

Selected by Mike McDonough

Pat Ertz, a dedicated resident of Raytown since 1989, has been an influential figure in his community. Following a successful career with Hy-Vee, he transitioned to managing the Jackson County Public Water Supply District #2. Pat has selflessly contributed numerous hours to public service, serving on the Board of Aldermen for eight years and even fulfilling the role of Mayor Pro-Tem. Holding volunteer appointments on various committees, such as the Raytown Finance Committee, Recycling Committee, Legislative Committee, and Park Board Governance Committee, among several others, further demonstrates his commitment to public welfare. In addition to his public service, Pat is passionate

He is passionate about giving back as a volunteer, sharing his time and talents with the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP), Raytown Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Raytown Rotary, and the Raytown Education Foundation.

Sugar Creek – John C. “Chuck” Mikulich (posthumous)

Selected by Mayor Mike Larson

Chuck Mikulich’s unwavering dedication to the community of Sugar Creek is truly inspiring. From his early days as a lifeguard at the Sugar Creek Pool to his 39-year career at TWA, Chuck was always deeply committed to his community. As a long-standing Sugar Creek Alderman, he tirelessly sought feedback from residents, demonstrating his genuine desire to serve. He was actively involved in various community affairs and activities, including his role in organizing the Slavic Festival and co-founding the public service organization “Go, Sugar Creek.” Chuck was also committed to uplifting the lives of others, as evidenced by his efforts in building wheelchair ramps, conducting home repairs, and assisting in property sales for low-income individuals and families. His selfless contributions extend to his involvement in various boards and committees, including service on a THCF Advisory Board, exemplifying his unwavering dedication to making his community a better place for all. Chuck’s strength of character, work ethic, problem-solving skills, and tremendous sense of humor have left an indelible mark on the whole community, ensuring that he will be remembered for generations to come.

In a world where kindness and giving back often go unrecognized, it is heartwarming to see individuals celebrated for their philanthropic accomplishments. Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s annual Toast to Our Towns Gala serves as a reminder of the impact that these extraordinary individuals have on their communities. Their dedication and generosity set an example for others to follow, inspiring hope and positive change for a brighter future. Through their selfless actions, they have shown that everyone can make a difference, no matter how big or small, and their contributions will continue to leave a lasting legacy in the hearts of those they have touched.

These Citizens will be honored at an exclusive reception held at the home of Dr. Nancy Newhouse and Dr. Paul McGraw, which is sponsored by University Health Lakewood Medical Center. For those wanting to join in celebrating these extraordinary individuals table sponsorships and tickets are still available at THCF.org/gala or by calling 816-836-8189. You can also join us to celebrate Doug and Helen Hatridge, who will be celebrated as the Heartland Humanitarians of the Year, Corporate Citizen of the Year: CommunityAmerica Credit Union, the Dr. Paul M. Thomson Professional Advisor of the Year Award will be Craig Bolger, and the Heartland Service Award will go to Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA). The Truman Heartland Community Foundation 2024 Toast to Our Towns Gala is proudly sponsored by Blue Ridge Bank & Trust Co.

Phil Hanson is the President and CEO of Truman Heartland Community Foundation. Truman Heartland Community Foundation is a public charity committed to improving area communities by promoting and serving private giving for the public good. Founded in 1982, THCF serves individuals who, through their private giving, wish to support the public good in the most tax-wise and effective manner. Through THCF, donors can set up their own family foundations, scholarship funds, field of interest funds, endowment funds, charitable gift annuities, and many other charitable vehicles that utilize the foundation’s shared resources to maximize the impact of their philanthropic dollars. In addition to donor services, THCF provides asset development for nonprofit organizations, offers competitive grant opportunities to nonprofits, assists organizations in planned giving, and serves as a change leader in addressing community issues. For more information, visit www.thcf.org or call 816-836-8189.