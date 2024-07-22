Nola Serece (Judd) Baker was born January 18, 1944, to Charles L. Judd and Opal Ruth (Edmunds) Judd and passed from this life on July 19, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Serece grew up in Unionville, Missouri graduating high school in 1962, and went on to attend College at Northeast Missouri State College (now Truman State University) in Kirksville, Missouri, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She went on to receive a Master’s in Biological Science in 1972. Her love of her small home town, Unionville, never wavered and she kept in touch with her classmates and friends and was continuously involved with the Alumni Association, ensuring a bond that lasts forever.

After teaching one year in Atlanta, Missouri, Serece moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1966 where she taught Biological Sciences at both the Lee’s Summit R7 school district and Longview Community College retiring in 2002. Serece taught IB Biology and UMKC Anatomy and Physiology at the high school.

Serece was proceeded in death by her son, Daniel Judd Lewis and her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Baker and her children; Daughter in law, Jennifer Lewis of Greenwood, Mo., Matthew Lewis (Andrea) of Henderson, NV, Suzanne (Jason) Brownlee of Independence, Mo. Lance Baker of Tulsa, OK, and Vaughn (Glenda) Baker of Lake Winnebago, Mo., as well as her 10 grandchildren: Kyle Baker, Quinton, Trevon, Alexander and Chloe Lewis, Joanna Fortuno, Brooke Baker and Madison, Emma and Evelyn Brownlee.

Serece accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1952 and was baptized in Lamoni, IA by her grandfather, Morton Edmunds. She was a member of Lee’s Summit Baptist Temple for the last 27 years of her life, serving in the Nursery ministry.

Throughout her life Serece served her community and church families in many aspects, working in the Children’s Ministry, Nursery Ministry, Music Ministry as an accompanist (piano) and so much more. She spent many years helping her children in theatre performances, as a director, assistant director, member of the orchestra and various stage mom duties. She always supported her children and grandchildren in whatever sport, school or church activity they wanted to be involved in. She was selfless and kind at all times and loved by so many. She will be greatly missed.

Serece and Ron loved to travel together, riding their GoldWing Motorcycle to all 48 connecting states and lower Canadian Provinces, and visiting all 50 states and many foreign countries. At the age of 49, Serece trained and completed the MS150 (a Two-Day, 150-mile bicycle ride in support of National Multiple Sclerosis Society), showing her resilience and strength, which she displayed through everything she did in life.

Services will be held at the Lee’s Summit Baptist Temple on Thursday, July 25, 2024, and streamed Live on the LSBT YouTube channel. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by a service at 1:30 pm, and Graveside service immediately after at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

Flowers and/or Donations to support “Papers for Bibles,” can be sent care of The Lee’s Summit Baptist Temple at 2614 NW Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64081.