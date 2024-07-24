On July 23, 2024, Barbara Josephine (West) Davis passed away at the age of 83, surrounded by family at home.

She was born on April 27, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. Known to most as Barb or Bobbie, she attended school in Warsaw, Missouri, and graduated from the Class of 1959. She lived most of her life in and around Kansas City.

After having her only child, Barbara went back to college in her thirties to become a teacher, graduating from the University of Central Missouri. She greatly enjoyed teaching at Pleasant Hill Primary School for 16 years until her retirement. She was surrounded by many wonderful colleagues during her teaching career, whom she considered dear friends for the remainder of her life.

In recent years, she followed her daughter and family to Colorado, Florida, and finally back home to Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was a very dedicated grandmother and adored her granddaughter, with whom she shared a very special relationship.

While never pushing views on others, Barbara was a proud Democrat and enjoyed following politics. It was also no secret that she loved animals. While she had some show dogs over her lifetime, she also rescued, and provided temporary shelter, for many pets in need.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Davis) Strickland, granddaughter, Shelby Strickland, son-in-law, Erik Strickland, and two sisters, Janice (West) Wright and Carolyn (West) Bowers. She is preceded by death by her husband, William K. Davis.

Per her wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 1:30pm at Raintree Lake Clubhouse (825 Raintree Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite charities in her honor, National Mill Dog Rescue.